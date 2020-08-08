BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 17,340 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.88. 564,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.40. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $355.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.67 and its 200-day moving average is $224.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.41.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

