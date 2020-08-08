BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 174,984 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 2.41% of Plexus worth $49,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Plexus by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,762,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $857.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,293.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $362,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,583 shares of company stock worth $6,150,561. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Plexus from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

