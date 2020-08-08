BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 1,811,793 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,569,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811,793 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.79% of Plug Power worth $21,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Plug Power by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,234 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 6,027,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 175,792 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Plug Power by 80.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,013 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $32,922,000. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 36,634,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,949,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. Plug Power Inc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The company had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 1,166,667 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $11,678,336.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $571,756.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,825 shares in the company, valued at $571,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,172,417 shares of company stock worth $32,172,720. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.89.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

