BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 3,445 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.61% of Entegris worth $48,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $915,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 476,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,101 shares of company stock worth $14,362,724 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. CL King lifted their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $70.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,059. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

