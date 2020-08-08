BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,765 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.43. The stock had a trading volume of 752,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,764. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $314.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.07. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

