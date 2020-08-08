BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.17% of CGI worth $31,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $5,341,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CGI by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 179,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.48.

CGI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 179,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,857. CGI Inc has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

