BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after buying an additional 34,686 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,022,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $958,938,000 after purchasing an additional 295,674 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 24.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Intel by 75.8% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 154,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 36,736,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,095,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.