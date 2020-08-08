BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $127,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 109.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6,663.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $297,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BofA Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.98. 8,554,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,860,662. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $147.39 and a 52-week high of $460.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.