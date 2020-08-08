BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,248 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 64.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $5,501,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded down $7.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,618. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 172.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $251.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

