BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $100.93 Million Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,868 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up approximately 0.7% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.27% of Centene worth $100,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,399,000 after acquiring an additional 369,887 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centene by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Centene by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,861 shares of company stock valued at $14,674,987 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,651. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Centene’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

