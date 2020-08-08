BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $13.84 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,356 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,862,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,327,928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $663,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6,236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $457,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $390,590,000 after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.29.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total value of $319,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $18,541,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,628 shares of company stock worth $11,423,804. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $43.67 on Friday, reaching $355.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,265,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,681. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.55. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

