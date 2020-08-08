BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $16.68 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.12% of EPAM Systems worth $16,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,579 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,537,000 after purchasing an additional 894,171 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 522,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 324,067 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 626,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,271,000 after purchasing an additional 208,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $1,975,521.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,932.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. VTB Capital downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.50.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $298.00. The stock had a trading volume of 351,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,298. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $306.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

