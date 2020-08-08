BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $22.55 Million Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of Fortive worth $22,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 78.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Fortive by 25.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of FTV traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,051. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $87,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,125,686 shares in the company, valued at $778,798,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,517,963 shares of company stock worth $175,509,399. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

