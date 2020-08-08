BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $22.81 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $22,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 11,000.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after acquiring an additional 138,440 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,729,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,420,000 after acquiring an additional 179,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,428,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,410. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus upped their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

