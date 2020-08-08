BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $25.03 Million Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,299 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Hershey worth $25,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.7% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 98.3% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,943,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hershey by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

