BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $25.77 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $873,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,263. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

ZTS stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.88. 1,515,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,174. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $163.98. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

