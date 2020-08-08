BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $31.19 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,703 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Welltower worth $31,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 84.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Desjardins started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

WELL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,653. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

