BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $31.45 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,913 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $1,180,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 91.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.40. 1,345,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.09 and its 200 day moving average is $163.51. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $207.66. The firm has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

