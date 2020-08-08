BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $39.43 Million Stock Position in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,903,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,646,900 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 1.25% of VEON worth $39,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEON. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 41.8% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 53,114,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,606,000 after buying an additional 15,652,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 81.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,304,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,549,000 after buying an additional 6,874,312 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 90.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,795,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 3,692,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 147.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,807,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 3,458,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,069,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,306,000 after buying an additional 3,422,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

VEON stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,045. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. VEON Ltd has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.93.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

