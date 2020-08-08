BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $41.96 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Biogen worth $41,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 31,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,496,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.79.

Biogen stock traded up $28.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,452,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,620. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

