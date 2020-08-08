BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $64.33 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,869 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $64,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $24,764,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Oracle by 4,758.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 466,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 456,761 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2,227.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 12.8% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,772,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,719,856. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

