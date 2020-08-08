BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $97 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 110,321 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.05% of Comcast worth $96,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after buying an additional 112,808 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,352,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,251,716. The company has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

