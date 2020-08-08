BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 399.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,691 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.12% of Garmin worth $22,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,660 shares of company stock worth $2,119,785. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.86.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.89. 681,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.80. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.83%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

