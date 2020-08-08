BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,539 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 1.07% of Proofpoint worth $68,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

PFPT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.10. 555,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $198,984.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,150.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at $212,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,892 shares of company stock worth $9,347,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.68.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

