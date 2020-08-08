BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 35,810 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.12% of Waters worth $13,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $979,304,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Waters by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 583,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,755,000 after buying an additional 193,166 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,051,656,000 after buying an additional 161,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,762,000 after buying an additional 158,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

NYSE:WAT traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.34. The stock had a trading volume of 418,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,783. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

