BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.05% of FedEx worth $19,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.6% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 22,546 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 178.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 19.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $6,484,925 in the last 90 days. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $11.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.53. 6,309,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,899. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

