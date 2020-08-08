BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 37,472 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after buying an additional 1,344,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 82.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.92. 5,225,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629,981. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.