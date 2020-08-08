BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 836,028 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578,569 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 836,028 shares during the period. Nike makes up approximately 1.0% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of Nike worth $154,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 19,144.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $191,903,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $34,672,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Nike by 279.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,356 shares of company stock worth $29,337,715 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.86. 5,544,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,642. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

