BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 213.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 478,109 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of eBay worth $36,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 148,565 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 825,765 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,311,000 after purchasing an additional 175,607 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $793,698.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,007 shares of company stock worth $3,358,713. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.21. 6,364,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,507,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

