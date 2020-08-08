BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,926 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.13% of KeyCorp worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,002 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 253,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,327,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 735,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. 7,019,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,826,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.