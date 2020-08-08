BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,163 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.88% of Hasbro worth $90,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Rudd International Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Hasbro by 95.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 77,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hasbro by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 13.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,423. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.