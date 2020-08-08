BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432,715 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 1.30% of Covetrus worth $26,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $17,238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 296,060 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 180.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 148,493 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 112.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 96.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 131,219 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,410. Covetrus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at $628,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Covetrus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

