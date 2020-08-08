BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,765 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 0.7% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.13% of S&P Global worth $101,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,449,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

Shares of SPGI traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.27. The stock had a trading volume of 827,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.42 and a 200 day moving average of $299.57. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $360.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.