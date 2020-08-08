BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 15,717 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,717 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 180.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 975.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.07. 572,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $402.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.99 and its 200-day moving average is $313.85.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

