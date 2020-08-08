BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 164,894 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 164,894 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.90% of AtriCure worth $18,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of ATRC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. 285,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. AtriCure Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares in the company, valued at $24,800,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.