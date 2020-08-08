BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 25,529 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,529 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of Msci worth $25,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Msci by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,548,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,559,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,980,000 after buying an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Msci by 27.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 929,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,474,000 after buying an additional 201,185 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Msci by 256.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,273,000 after buying an additional 484,992 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Msci by 6.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 599,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,132,000 after buying an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded down $10.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.37. The stock had a trading volume of 503,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,996. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.18 and a 200 day moving average of $318.96. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $210.34 and a 1 year high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total value of $792,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 285,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,646,227.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,240. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

