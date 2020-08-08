BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 44,128 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,128 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.13% of Fortinet worth $27,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 312,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Fortinet by 28.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 54,333 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.04.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $8.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,195,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,834. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $393,271.20. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,865 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

