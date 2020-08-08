BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 46,186 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,186 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.16% of Clorox worth $43,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $237.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,418. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.93. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,908 shares of company stock valued at $12,236,771. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra raised their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.93.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.