BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 64,619 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,619 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.18% of McKesson worth $45,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in McKesson by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.00. The stock had a trading volume of 569,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,653. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,715.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

