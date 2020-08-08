BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 8,502 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $81,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $712,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $717,600 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.69. 1,352,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,125. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.34 and a 200 day moving average of $227.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

