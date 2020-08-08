BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 131,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.38% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 127.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $423,949.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,629.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,909 shares of company stock worth $5,741,366 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Everbridge stock traded down $14.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,691. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

