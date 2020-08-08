BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 177,583 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.56% of Ciena worth $46,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ciena by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 539,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after purchasing an additional 407,764 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ciena by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 649.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $254,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,361,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.99. 1,271,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

