BOLT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $609,767.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, BOLT has traded 88.3% higher against the US dollar. One BOLT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. BOLT has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $609,767.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

