BOMB (BOMB) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, BOMB has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $63,880.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00009343 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 919,884 tokens and its circulating supply is 919,096 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

