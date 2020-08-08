Bonpay (BON) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Bonpay has a market cap of $100,532.98 and approximately $3,478.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bonpay has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Bonpay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Mercatox and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00109847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.09 or 0.01971195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00192364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00110251 BTC.

Bonpay’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay.

Bonpay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

