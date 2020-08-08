Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.7% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $1,754.48. 565,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,119. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,670.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,619.61.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,764.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

