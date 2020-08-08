Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 50.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.59 EPS.

Booking stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,754.48. The company had a trading volume of 565,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,119. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,670.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,619.61. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,764.50.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

