BOOM (BOOM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,976.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One BOOM token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $8,976.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.40 or 0.01981962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00092980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00192695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00110523 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,426,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,395,538 tokens. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.