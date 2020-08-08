Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78, approximately 563 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the name of SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as tour agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

