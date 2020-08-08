Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

BSX stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.